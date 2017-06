If you take your eyes off the road to look at your phone for as little as five seconds.. That’s the time it takes to drive the length of a football field, at just over 50 miles per hour.

Governor Hickenlooper signed a bill into law raising fines for texting and driving, from $50 to $300.

Not only is that a hefty fine, but the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association tells us that it will likely come with insurance coverage increases as well.

As of right now, you are allowed to use your cell phone while behind the wheel, only if you are contacting emergency services. Even if you’re at a light, you are still breaking the law.

Some Colorado Springs citizens we spoke to said they hope the increased ticket fine will stop people from texting behind the wheel.

“I wouldn’t want a $300 bill,” said one person. Another person said, “That’s huge. That’s a huge deterrent, I would think.”

According to the National DMV you are 3 times more likely to get in an accident while distracted driving. One texting and driving ticket costs you four points on your license, and gets you a third of the way to having your license fully suspended.