COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a police chase and carjacking in eastern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon in the area of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. Police went to the area to investigate a disturbance at a business there. When officers arrived, a man in a pickup truck backed into a police cruiser and sped away. Police chased the truck, which ran a red light at the intersection, causing a crash. The driver then robbed another driver of her car at gunpoint, according to police.

Two people in the truck were seriously injured in the crash, according to police. Officers chased the suspect, but were unable to capture him.

Police identified the suspect as Miguel Cruz, 37. He was arrested without incident Thursday on Corporate Drive in northern Colorado Springs. No photo of Cruz was immediately available.

Police said during their investigation, they conducted a search and found guns, about $34,000 in cash, 289 grams of heroin, and 662 grams of meth.