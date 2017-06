COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for a local high school marching band.

In just a few months, they’ll be taking center stage in front of millions of people.

“We’re all learning how to march, we’re learning how to be drum majors,” said Paige Langum, a drum major for the band.

But all this practice is leading them to a worldwide audience.

“It’s a little terrifying, we’re marching in front of about a million people, but we’re excited and we’re going to rise to the challenge, said Langum.

The challenge, the Tournament of Roses Parade.

“I, myself have never march 7 miles at the same time as playing an instrument and that’s going to be a huge challenge, said Rita Nelson, drum major.

The 200 members of the Air Academy Kadet Marching band, just one of ten high schools to be showcased during the annual event.

“We’re ecstatic, we can’t wait,” said Langum.

The band learned back in September that they had been chosen after a lengthy application process.

“Put together a video of the marching band of the last two to three years including all our performances in marching band, all our parade performances,” said band director Stoney Black.

But heading to California isn’t cheap.

Stoney Black, the band’s director, expects the costs to be over a half a million dollars.

“The cost on a trip like this is well over $2,000 per students and we have over 200 students so you can see it’s a huge amount of expenses for each individual student and family,” said Black.

And while the band works to raise money for the trip, they’ll continue marching as they prepare for their shining moment.

“We’re going to need to build our endurance, we’re going to need to play longer and play as loud as we can for the whole parade and keep up that stamina,” said Langum.

Air Academy is just one of ten high school band that will perform.

If you could like to help them out, just visit airacademyband.org.