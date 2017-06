FORT CARSON, Colo. — For a military child, a stuffed animal could mean comfort during a big move or something to hug while a parent is deployed.

Veterinarians at Fort Carson are making sure these animals are around for years to come, while preparing for their own deployments.

“We’ve gotten some patients in here that are in critical condition,” said Captain Anya Price, veterinarian at Fort Carson.

Inside the treatment room at the Fort Carson Veterinary Center, veterinarians are working hard to save patients.

“We’ve had a couple patients in need of an eye transplant, so that’s been a little challenging,” said Price.

But these patients are stuffed, the beloved possessions of military kids.

“It’s an opportunity for us to interact with the community in a different way than we typically do,” said Price.

This is the second year for the Teddy Bear Clinic. Giant bears, tigers, and even an Olaf are getting some much-needed repairs.

“For a kid’s favorite stuffed animal, obviously the stakes are high to repair them and give them back to their family,” said Price.

This clinic, though, goes behind just saving the dragons.

“This is our opportunity to learn to suture, because we’re in military, obviously, so we can get called upon to deploy,” said animal care specialist Casey Lubiniecki.

These animals are helping these soldiers prepare for deployment.

“A dog could come in with a little laceration and we’re expected to suture that up, so it’s a good opportunity for us to get exposed to the different suturing patterns that are out there,” said Lubiniecki.

Of course, while they’re honing their skills, these vet techs are making sure these prized possessions are around for years to come.

“The impact that I see on what we’re making is incredible,” said Lubiniecki.

After the animals are repaired, each is sent home with discharge papers and information on how to care for them, which includes lots of hugs.