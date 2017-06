PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for two people who tried to fill a fake prescription at a Pueblo pharmacy earlier this year.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. March 8 at the Prescription Shop on South Prairie Avenue. The first suspect is described as a black woman, about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and 230 to 260 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).