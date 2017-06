COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after they broke into an eastern Colorado Springs home and used a baseball bat to assault a resident Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home on Homestead Ridge Heights, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Powers Boulevard and Carefree Circle. The two suspects broke into the house and assaulted the victim, injuring him and damaging property, according to police.

Police said the victim was treated at the hospital and released. The suspects, 20-year-old Michael O’Connor and 19-year-old Charles Wohr, were arrested on burglary and assault charges.