COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One suspect has been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with a shooting in Colorado Springs last month.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. May 6 on Half Turn Road, which is just south of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police said someone shot at the victim, then left. The victim was not injured.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Freddie Edwards Jr., 37. They also identified a second suspect, 33-year-old Trevor Thomas, who is accused of kidnapping and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday after a standoff at a motel on West Colorado Avenue, according to police. Police said Edwards is still wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).