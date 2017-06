COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for an inexpensive entertainment option for the kids this summer? A Colorado Springs movie theater is offering $4 tickets to select kids’ movies all summer long.

It’s all part of the Summer Movie Camp at the AMC CLASSIC Colorado Springs 10. Moviegoers receive a movie ticket and a snack pack including popcorn, a fountain drink, and fruit snacks for just $4.

Showtime is 10 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday at the movie theater at 1150 Pulsar Drive, just off South Academy Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

June 5 and 7: The Lorax

June 12 and 14: Trolls

June 19 and 21: The Secret Life of Pets

June 26 and 28: How to Train Your Dragon

July 3 and 5: Pup Star

July 10 and 12: Sing

July 17 and 19: Home

July 24 and 26: Despicable Me

July 31 and August 2: The Peanuts Movie

>> Visit the AMC website for more information.