Colorado Springs, Colo. — Legacy Loop Trail runs from Pikes Peak Greenway to Shooks Run Trail and to Rock Island Corridor, and is about a 10-mile loop altogether.

The city just received a $35,000 grant towards completion and renovations of this trail, and Colorado Springs was one of only 6 cities in the country to receive this grant, out of 215 park applications nationwide.

The Colorado Springs Park and Recreation Department told us the funds will be used to complete the trailhead by I-25, as well as adding a plaza, including about 100 parking spots and a picnic area. That construction has already began.

The grant was provided by Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, and is formally called the 2017 Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund.

This trail runs right through downtown, so not only is this trail used for exercise and recreation, but also for leisure as it connects citizens to the downtown Colorado Springs area.

The city will begin construction to complete the actual Legacy Loop in the next couple of months, and hope to have the project completed by next Fall.