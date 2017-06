COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in the neck near Thorndale Park Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the park located at 2400 W. Uintah Street.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was walking near the park when she was shot in the neck by an unknown suspect.

Family members took her to a local hospital for treatment of a serious but non-life threatening injury, according to authorities.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.