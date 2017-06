HOUSTON, Texas — It looks like fidget spinners have now found their way into the kitchen!

But how exactly are they being used? Check it out:

This video posted to Sleeping With the Chef‘s Instagram page shows how a fidget spinner is used to create artistic-looking sauce patterns on plates at Reef Houston.

Clever, right?

But not all kitchens are welcoming the stress-relieving toy.

Just last week, Eric Ripert, the executive chef of Le Bernardin in New York City, tweeted a photo of a fidget spinner in his kitchen with the caption “YEP CONFISCATED.”

Do you know of any more creative ways to use a fidget spinner? Share with us!