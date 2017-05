COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its third Colorado Springs store Wednesday.

The store is located at 5617 Barnes Road, at the southwest corner of the intersection of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard. It opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

As part of its grand opening celebration, the store is offering the following deals Wednesday:

The first 200 shoppers in line will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.

Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings.

Every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The store is offering the following deals this weekend:

Saturday, June 3 – The first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items.

Sunday, June 4 – Upon checkout, every 15th customer will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.