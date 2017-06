Luxury retailer Michael Kors will be closing stores due to a decline in sales.

They will shut up to 125 locations over the next two years.

A spokesperson for the company says the closures would help save $60 million in annual costs.

It’s not known at this time which stores will close their doors.

There are four Michael Kors locations in Colorado. The closest to Colorado Springs is the Michael Kors Outlet in Castle Rock.