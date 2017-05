DENVER — Interstate 25 is shut down in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue in Denver due to a massive fuel tanker fire.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said heat from the fire has damaged the pavement and median barrier. Repairs must be made before the road can reopen. CDOT said it’s too early to determine how long the road will be closed.

CDOT said the tanker caught fire and exploded. The driver was injured, but the extent of the injuries isn’t known.

The fire broke out sometime before noon. It’s not clear what sparked it.

RTD light rail service is also shut down in the area. The E, F, and R lines are shut down between Dry Creek and Belleview stations.

