COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In celebration of Spelling Bee week, Google Trends has released a map revealing the most misspelled word in each state!

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

The word Coloradans misspell the most is “tomorrow.”

The misspellings for each state are most often words between 6 and 10 letters.

West Virginia and Connecticut are the only two states with a misspelled word that had more than 20 letters – the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the movie “Mary Poppins.”

Other ironic findings on the map – the word people in Wisconsin need help spelling the most? Wisconsin.

The data is based on the top “how to spell” searches in each state between January 1 and April of this year, according to Google.