COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management is inviting you to participate in “Community Emergency Preparedness Day” at Sky Sox Stadium.

It’s happening Sunday, June 11. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the game starts at 1:35 p.m.

Post-game activities will give families an opportunity to learn about emergency preparedness though interactive demonstrations including:

A smoke and fire safety trailer

Electrical and natural gas safety demonstrations

Memorial Star helicopter flyover

Police and fire department displays

911 emergency notification registry

Bonfils blood drive information

Families can also participate in a scavenger hunt with a chance to win two tickets to a future Sky Sox home game, including an opportunity to meet and get autographs from Sky Sox players.

First response and/or emergency preparedness partners from the community participating include:

Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs Utilities

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

El Paso County Office of Emergency Management

Memorial Hospital – University of Colorado Health

Pikes Peak American Red Cross

El Paso-Teller County Authority (E-911) System

American Medical Response (AMR)

Medical Reserve Corps of El Paso County

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

For ticket information, call 719-597-1449 or click here.