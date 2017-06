Related Coverage Massive tanker fire shuts down Interstate 25 at Denver Tech Center

DENVER, Colo. — CDOT says repairs on northbound and southbound Interstate 25 will begin in the next few hours.

Crews are currently working to remove the burned vehicle and finish cleanup so they can begin repairs to the roadway.

All northbound lanes and three southbound lanes will remain closed during repairs.

Heads up for drivers:

Avoid I-25 in the Denver Tech area due to back-ups

Expect delays on major roadways throughout the region

Others routes include C-470 for northbound traffic and I-225 and US 85 for southbound traffic

CDOT expects to have all lanes open in time for Thursday morning rush hour

E-470 waiving tolls during this closure

CDOT officials say a semi-truck caught fire around noon and the entire interstate from Orchard Road to Belleview Avenue has been shut down since then.

Three lanes on southbound I-25 were able to open around 3:30 p.m.. while the other three southbound lanes and all northbound lanes remain closed at this time.

