COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank’s Summer Mobile Food Pantries will begin operating at multiple locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo starting Thursday, June 1.

The Summer Mobile Food Pantries are designed to reach children and families while they are receiving free summer meals through the Summer Food Service Program at local schools and community centers.

“At Care and Share Food Bank, we believe that no one should go hungry. It’s incredibly important to make sure that families get the proper nutrition they need to thrive, especially during the summer months when children lose access to school meals,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share President and CEO.

Each Mobile Food Pantry offers a variety of healthy and nutritious in-season produce as well as staple items like snacks, drinks and bread.

Every week, the food presented at Mobile Food Pantry varies.

Officials say on average, a family leaves with 10 to 12 pounds of food.

>> Click here to see the full Summer Mobile Food Pantry schedule, including locations and times.