Broadmoor Dental is proud to offer our clients the very best in complete dental care. Recognized as the best dental practice in Colorado Springs, our goal is to always offer our clients the very highest standard of care with a truly personal touch. We want everyone to have their very best and healthiest smile possible. Dr. Pruett’s quest to provide his patients with the utmost care includes the introduction of advanced equipment and technologies.

Dr. Pruett

Dr. Nicolas Pruett, founder of Broadmoor Dental, enjoys dentistry as it provides him the opportunity to care for patients on an individual basis, and to enhance their lives with healthy, dynamic smiles. Dr. Pruett earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of the Pacific, after earning his Masters in Business from Seattle Pacific University and his Bachelors of Economics from Seattle University.

Broadmoor Dental is recognized for our general dentistry excellence by all dental insurance providers in our Colorado Springs area. Your adult teeth are meant to last a lifetime. Our goal is to assist you in maintaining excellent dental health and professionally restore problem areas before they effect your health & well being. For you additional safety, our office is amalgam/mercury free and offers a wide range of general and restorative dental services.

Tooth Decay (cavities)

Gum Diseases

Metal Free Restorations

Inlays

Periodonal Maintenance

Composite White Fillings

Full Porcelain Crowns

Root Canals

Same Day Crowns

Crowns and Bridges

Implants

Cosmetic dentistry is Dr. Pruett’s passion. Dr. Pruett has pioneered a unique, complimentary appointment where temporary restorations, simulating final results, are created directly on your teeth. This approach offers you a clear understanding of what is truly attainable for your smile. Full cosmetic reconstructions are often completed in two visits and the results are phenomenal.

Whiter teeth, in about one hour. It’s that simple! Years of yellowing as well as harsh staining from coffee, cigarettes, and red wine are almost magically erased in the time it takes to get a haircut, a manicure or lunch. In fact, there are clinical studies which prove that the Zoom whitening treatment resulted in an average improvement of 8+ shades whiter!

Invisalign is the invisible way to straighten teeth using a series of custom-made, nearly undetectable aligners. And it’s been proven effective in both clinical research and in practices nationwide. So whether your teeth are crowded, too far apart or have shifted since wearing braces, you’ll have a new reason to smile.

LUMINEERS® are porcelain veneers that offer the painless way to a permanently whiter and perfectly aligned smile. Dr. Pruett can apply these contact lens-thin “smile shapers” to teeth without any grinding or shaving, transforming teeth into a naturally beautiful smile that looks perfect for every individual. LUMINEERS can even be placed over existing crown or bridgework without having to replace them. LUMINEERS is the painless, permanent cosmetic solution for stained, chipped, discolored or misaligned teeth.

Hours of Operation Sunday Closed Monday 8AM–7PM Tuesday 8AM–7PM Wednesday 8AM–5PM Thursday 8AM–7PM Friday 8AM–2PM Saturday Closed