It looks like Amazon is taking “home delivery” to a whole new level.

The company has been developing a concept to deliver packages by drones.

On Wednesday, Amazon was granted a patent for a shipping label that includes a built-in parachute.

The system would be used to drop packages from drones and make sure they’re not damaged when they land.

The drone concept is not legal yet in the U.S. but Amazon has already made its first drone delivery in Britain, and plans to expand the concept there.