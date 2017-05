MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival is happening this weekend!

The grand event will take place Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Memorial Park located at 502 Manitou Avenue.

You can sample fine wines from 30 Colorado wineries, learn about the wines and buy directly from winemakers.

Tickets are $35 per person, including a commemorative glass and tastings from all 30 wineries.

A $5 discount is offered to military, police and firefighters with appropriate ID.

The first 1,500 attendees get a free wine tote.

There will also be live entertainment at the event, as well as food and gift vendors.

Free shuttle service is available starting at 10:30 a.m. from the free parking, pickup and drop-off areas located at the following:

Manitou Springs High School

Manitou Springs Middle School

Higgenbotham Flats across Hwy 24 from Cave of the Winds

There’s also free parking across the street at 10 Old Man’s Trails and paid parking is available in downtown Manitou.

The event is hosted by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development.