COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Today wants to know what you think is the best attraction in the Centennial State.

They’ve listed quite a few beautiful places on the list, from Paint Mines and Maroon Bells to Mount Evans and Independence Pass.

A couple famous Colorado Springs attractions made the list – Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak!

Right now on the leaderboard, Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in Antonito is at first place, followed by Red Rocks Park & Amphiteater in Morrison and the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City.

>> Click here to vote!