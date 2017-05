COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Undergraduate students and professionals working in science, technology, engineering or mathematics who want to teach in high-need school districts can apply to receive a scholarship of up to $15,000 at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

This comes after UCCS recently received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop and implement a scholarship program in honor of Robert Noyce, a co-founder of Intel Corporation.

The UCCS program is part of a nationally recognized Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program.

The UCCS Noyce Scholarship is available to bachelor’s degree students pursuing a degree in conjunction with the UCCSTeach Program, and for professionals who already have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in securing teaching credentials.

“The demand for highly skilled teachers in the STEM disciplines has never been more acute,” Christensen said. “These funds will help Colorado, and the nation, to compete in these critical areas.”

In addition to completing the 32-credit hour UCCSTeach course sequence, UCCS Noyce scholars will participate in yearlong professional learning communities led by experienced teachers from Harrison School District 2, Colorado Springs District 11 and Falcon School District 49 and UCCS researchers.

To be eligible, students must meet the following requirements:

Enroll as a junior or senior at UCCS and major in an approved undergraduate STEM content degree or possess an approved baccalaureate STEM degree

Seek secondary math and/or science teching certification through the UCCSTeach Program

Achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 throughout the program

Commit to teaching upon graduation for two years of every one year of scholarship funding in a high-need school district or agency

Be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident

The deadline to apply is July 9. Classes start August 21 for the Fall 2017 semester.

For more information, click here or contact Vickie Newkirk, UCCSTeach program coordinator, at 719-255-3446.