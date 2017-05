LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will honor three southern Colorado fifth graders for their winning posters as part of the Missing Children’s Day Poster contest.

Awards will be presented to the following students at the CBI Regional Office in Pueblo Wednesday:

Rhea Wybrant, Trailblazer Elementary in Colorado Springs (2nd place winner)

Leilah DeLuna, Heritage Elementary in Pueblo (3rd place winner)

Evan Larson, Heritage Elementary in Pueblo (3rd place winner)

An Aurora fifth grader created the winning poster that represents Colorado as part of the National Missing Children’s Day campaign, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice and the CBI.

Congrats to all the talented students!