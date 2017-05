COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the weather starts to get nice, many people are heading out for some hiking and biking.

Doctors say if you get thirsty, leave the stream water alone!

Streams and creeks can carry Giardia, a type of bug that causes severe stomach cramps and diarrhea.

Doctor Ian Tullberg, medical director with UCHealth, says it all starts with animals going to the bathroom next to the streams.

“There’s going to be bears, a deer, something that has fecal waste near the water, it gets in the water, that stuff goes downstream, you drink it, and you’ve got it,” said Dr. Tullberg. “That’s why it’s very important to be careful what you drink.”

Dr. Tullberg says problems usually go away within a week or so and can be treated with medication.