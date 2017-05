KEYSTONE, Colo. — Get ready: Keystone Resort will open for the summer Friday, June 9.

Visitors can choose from a variety of summer activities, from summer snow tubing to indulging at the Bacon and Bourbon Festival.

Here are the top picks for June:

Summer Snow Tubing

Get your adrenaline fix at the Adventure Point tubing hill, where a not-so-secret stash of snow awaits! Situated at 11,640-feet elevation atop Decrum Mountain, Keystone boasts the only summer snow tubing operation in Colorado held on actual snow.

Keystone Bike Park

The Keystone Bike Park features 55 lift-serviced singletrack mountain biking trails, with progressive terrain welcoming riders of all ability levels. The Keystone Bike Academy caters to riders of all levels with beginner clinics, private lessons, downhill guides and a new camp designed just for kids. Bike and full downhill gear rentals are conveniently available at Keystone Sports locations in the resort’s River Run Village.

Kidtopia

Keystone’s signature daily Kidtopia programming provides families with a variety of activities and adventures that are free throughout the entire summer. From June 9 to September 3, Kidtopia offers nature hikes, kite building workshops and Wild West nights so families can enjoy creative experiences that provide added ways to enjoy the resort. Click here to take a look at the summer schedule.

Hit the Links

Keystone Resort is home to two distinct golf courses, offering 36-holes of championship golf in one idyllic setting. The River Course offers impressive elevation changes, variable bunkers, water hazards and six sets of tees on each hole to challenge and welcome golfers of all ability levels. Keystone Ranch Golf Course is set on historic ranch land where original structures and old western heritage remain throughout the course.

Scenic Lift Ride

Guests can elevate any Keystone visit with a scenic lift ride to the top of Dercum Mountain, where incredible views extend as far as the eye can see, including the Continental Divide, Tenmile Range, and Lake Dillon. Photo opportunities, hiking, games and delicious fare at the Overlook Grill at Summit House grill await.

Lakeside Village

Stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, lakeside bicycle rides, whichever the mode of transportation the Keystone Lake presents a picturesque mountain setting. Located in Lakeside Village, the Keystone Adventure Center provides boat and bike rentals, arcade games, beach toys, snacks and a bar.

Bacon and Bourbon Festival

The 7th Annual Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival features more than 3,000 pounds of bacon with specialty bacon dishes, a bacon eating contest, Colorado distilled bourbon and whiskey tastings, and free live music throughout the weekend. The festival will be held the weekend of June 24 and June 25. Click here to buy tickets.

Summer lodging rates begin at $99 a night and every stay, no matter how long, includes free nine-holes of golf on the evening of arrival, free one-hour tennis court rental, free yoga or fitness class, a free guided hike, and free scenic lift tickets for kids 12 and younger. Click here to look at vacation deals.

All photos courtesy Vail Resorts, Inc.

