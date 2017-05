COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new elementary school broke ground Tuesday morning as part of a $230 million bond passed by Academy District 20.

The bond passed last November in a historic 60-40 vote.

It provides for several new schools and an innovation and learning center. The money will be distributed over a 10-year time period.

“Big changes, $230 million bond issue, we’re very excited, this is our first phase,” said Dr. Mark Hatchell, Superintendent of Academy District 20.

The school will be built at the end of Research Parkway and Wolf Valley Drive.

“One of the things we really want, is we want seats for all of our students and we’re growing very quickly as a school district, especially here on the east side,” said Dr. Hatchell.

Growth – that was the big push behind the multi-million dollar bond.

Laurie Uddenberg moved to Colorado Springs more than two decades ago. She says she’s witnessed that growth first hand.

“We’re going to grow over 5,000 students over the next couple years, over 10,000 in the foreseeable future,” said Uddenberg.

Uddenberg was co-chair of the Yes of 3A committee, a grassroots effort to get the bond issue passed.

“Educating our children and educating them properly for their futures when the futures so unexpected anymore and you have to be ready for anything, I just wanted to make sure we’re getting that growth in our district and providing what our students need,” said Uddenberg.

In addition to the new elementary schools and middle school, the bond will also pay for renovations for schools in the district.

“The community of that school will decide how it’s best spent to help the school but help the students in that school with their facility,” said Dr. Hatchell.

The new elementary school is expected to be up and running by the start of the 2018 school year.