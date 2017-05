Related Coverage Man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is facing charges for shooting and killing another man in Pueblo last week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Lake Avenue. Police said the victim, 54-year-old Danny Jones, died on the scene.

The suspect, 62-year-old Jack Pembelton, was taken into custody on the scene and hospitalized for a pre-existing medical condition, according to police. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting escalated from an argument over a stolen item.