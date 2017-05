COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lots of folks spent their Memorial Day weekend on America’s Mountain.

Pikes Peak saw nearly 4,500 visitors just on Sunday – the busiest day of the year so far.

Manager Jack Glavan says Saturday and Monday were slower due to the weather.

He also said families in town for the Air Force Academy graduation likely helped.

To assist with the bigger crowds, Glavan says they added a ranger at the welcome gate and a safety patrol ranger.

More than 4,000 people amount to about 2,000 vehicles – which means one vehicle is going through the gate per minute.

“The one day record we had last year was really July 3rd. We had over 6,000 visitors so that’s the record. Last year, over 4,000 visitors on 18 different occasions. This is our first one over 4,000 this year.” said Glavan.

According to Glavan, last year Pikes Peak didn’t see 4,000 visitors in one day until weekends in mid-June.