Related Coverage Pedestrian seriously injured in central Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while crossing Academy Boulevard earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. May 13 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police said the pedestrian, 43-year-old Kevin Munch of Colorado Springs, was crossing Academy Boulevard in the crosswalk but against the light when he was hit. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Munch died of his injuries on Friday.

The driver of the car that hit him was not cited.

Police said Munch is the 13th person and the sixth pedestrian to die in a traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 11 traffic-related fatalities.