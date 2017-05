MONUMENT, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat involving extortion was reported at a Monument insurance agency Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. Brokers Inc. located at 1832 Woodmoor Drive around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a bomb threat involving extortion.

Authorities say an unknown suspect sent a computer-typed note to a printer in the business. In the note, the suspect demanded a large amount of money to be wired to an account via Western Union.

Surrounding businesses were evacuated as a precaution and the Regional Explosives Unit responded to investigate.

No explosive device was found, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the same note was discovered at the U.S. Brokers Inc. headquarters in another state.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was notified and is currently investigating this case.