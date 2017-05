I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin begged for forgiveness Tuesday after she stirred up controversy with a picture of her holding a severed head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

>> Click here to see the photo. Warning: Viewer discretion strongly advised.

Griffin initially praised the photographer and said she was only mocking the President, but admitted hours later she had gone “too far” with the graphic photo.

TMZ first reported on the photo shoot with Griffin and photographer Tyler Shields, who tweeted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the photo shoot.

“Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin says in the video.

Later while reviewing the photos, Griffin says to Shields, “We have to move to Mexico today…. because we’re going to prison — federal prison,” she jokes.

Social media erupted with comments after the photo made the rounds online:

I mean, and I'm asking seriously, how did two (or more) adults sit down, discuss that photo shoot, and not ask if it was offensive? — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) May 31, 2017

it is wrong and abhorrent that K.Griffin did what she did. That is NOT the level we need to descend to. #kathygriffin — Katelyn (@DeeLiteFool) May 31, 2017

I hate it when comedy and satire goes too far. C'mon Kathy! — Jose Perez (@ErsatzJP) May 31, 2017

Griffin announced hours later that she was sorry in a video posted on her Twitter, saying “I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny, I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness, I’m taking down the image; I’ve asked the photographer to take down the image. I beg for your forgiveness, I went too far. I made a mistake. I was wrong.”