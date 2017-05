COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fish are starting to bite in waters all throughout the state!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 3 and June 4.

CPW officials say it’s a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive opportunities to fish for plenty of cold and warm water fish species.

You don’t need a license on Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations apply. Consult the Colorado Fishing Brochure for specific regulations and restrictions.

Check out these other resources that CPW offers to help those interested in fishing throughout the state:

Fishing Report (A weekly fishing report from lakes around Colorado)

Fishing Atlas (Interactive map showing you the many waters you can fish in Colorado)

101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing (Interactive map showing you all the places to take a kid fishing)

Stocking Report (Lakes, ponds and rivers that have been stocked with catchable 9 to 12 inch trout in Colorado)

Never fished before? Check out these “Quick Tips” showing you the basics of setting up a rod: