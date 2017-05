CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Four people from across Colorado were arrested on drug charges in Cañon City Friday evening, according to police.

Police said around 5 p.m., they got a call about suspicious people and a suspicious car on South Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they talked to the people and brought in a K9 to sniff the car. The K9 alerted to the presence of drugs, so officers searched the car and found 72.4 grams of meth, 6 grams of heroin, two guns, $237 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The four suspects were arrested on various drug charges, along with outstanding warrants. They were identified as:

Jacinda Perea-Gonzales, 23, of Alamosa

Denise Tollenaar, 43, of Alamosa

Alazon Suazo, 39, of Denver

Tyler Tollenaar, 29, of Alamosa