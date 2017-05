FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Those living in Fountain are being asked to begin conserving water this week while city leaders work on mandatory water restrictions that will probably be coming later this summer.

The city continues to battle the presence of toxic chemicals in the Widefield Aquifer.

The chemicals in question have been used for decades in firefighting foam at nearby Peterson Air Force Base.

They have been linked to a host of ailments, including certain cancers, low birth weight and high cholesterol.

The voluntary watering restrictions begin in the city Thursday, June 1 and continue through September 30.