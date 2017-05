Related Coverage Fire crews remind residents to check smoke alarms after structure fire causes over $295K in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire crews responded to a townhouse fire on Memorial Day and saved a total $1,594,748 worth of property and structures.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Aspen Townhomes located at 4215 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Fire investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen from unattended cooking. The fire started on the stove top and spread to the cabinets, according to officials.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes before it could spread to nearby units, officials say. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

There was a reported loss of $112,057 as a result of this fire, according to fire investigators. The family was displaced and received assistance through the American Red Cross.

According to a 2010 to 2014 National Fire Protection Association report on cooking fires, 66 percent of home cooking fires started with ignition of food or other cooking materials. Unattended cooking is a leading contributing factor in these types of fires and to fire deaths, according to fire officials.

CSFD is reminding residents to test smoke alarms at least once a month to prevent fires within the home.

