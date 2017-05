COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Good news, parents!

If you had a kiddo incur charges through in-app Amazon purchases without your permission, you can now claim a refund from Amazon.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that Amazon will begin considering and offering refunds for unauthorized in-app purchases made by kids between November 2011 and May 2016 on all Amazon devices.

Refunds now available from Amazon for unauthorized in-app purchases: https://t.co/07uW1WQzY5 pic.twitter.com/Kq1xSAXyUk — FTC (@FTC) May 30, 2017

Amazon has reached out to all eligible customers via email about the refund-eligible charges, which total more than $70 million, according to the FTC.

Officials say the charges were incurred because Amazon didn’t require a password for purchases made in apps, allowing children to buy upgrades that were otherwise free.

The deadline to apply for a refund is May 28, 2018.

>> Sign in to your Amazon account to see if you’re eligible for a refund.