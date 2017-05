U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy’s summer flying training operations will run Monday, June 5 through Thursday, August 3 this year.

The flying operations, which take place throughout the year but increase during the summer, are part of the Academy’s Airmanship programs to include glider, powered flight and parachute operations.

Summer flying hours are Mondays through Friday from 7 a.m. to sunset. Additionally, there may be an occasional Saturday flying training day.

Airmanship programs expose cadets to the fundamentals of flying and provide leadership and character development opportunities.

More than 1,000 cadets participate in the Airmanship programs over the summer, and nearly half of the Air Force Academy’s graduates will attend pilot training and fly for the U.S. Air Force after graduation.