COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wag N’ Wash and Victory Service Dogs are teaming up to support our veterans and service members.

From now until July 5, customers at all Colorado Springs Wag N’ Wash locations can buy a bracelet to support Victory Service Dogs, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the organization.

In addition, service members and veterans can wash their dogs free of charge on Memorial Day.

“People are very excited,” employee Rachel Cloutier said. “Even the free dog wash with the bracelets and everything else, it’s something that’s also important to them, so they love to be able to help out and it’s been getting a great reaction.”

“It means the world, I think to everybody, knowing that we’re all in it together and our freedom is everybody’s freedom,” customer Tracy Wilson said.

The bracelets are handmade by veterans and cost $22 each.