COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men who allegedly forced a young alligator to drink beer have been charged after concerned individuals sent authorities screenshots of photos that show the incident.

Two men have been charged with harassment of wildlife after posting photos to social media. https://t.co/yRJr2fkLxb #SCDNR pic.twitter.com/eMOK3jl3md — SCDNR (@SCDNR) May 26, 2017

Local authorities say 20-year-old Joseph Floyd Jr. and 21-year-old Zachary Brown admitted to officers that they picked up the young alligator after they saw it crossing the road. They also admitted to pouring beer into the gator’s mouth and took photos to post on social media.

Floyd Jr. told authorities they then released the gator and watched it swim away in a nearby bond.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday the two men would be charged with harassment of wildlife, a misdemeanor, because alligators are federally protected animals in South Carolina. It’s also illegal to feed or capture an alligator if you don’t have a permit.