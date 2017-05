COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — School District 49 has announced free breakfast and lunch services will be provided for children this summer.

Kids ages one to 18 can get free meals at Evans International Elementary School from June 5 to June 30.

It’s all part of the USDA summer food service program.

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:35 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Evans International Elementary School is located at 1675 Winnebago Road.

