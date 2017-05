COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person or people who broke into a western Colorado Springs home early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Manitou Boulevard just south of Uintah Street. The two people inside the home at the time were able to escape safely through a window, according to police.

Police said it appeared the robber or robbers searched the home for valuables. They’re still investigating the incident.