LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a missing at-risk woman last seen at her long Longmont home.

Police say 24-year-old Sarah Ann Velazquez disappeared Monday, May 29 around 8:45 a.m. She was last seen at her home in the 900 block of Pratt Street and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, jeans and pink clogs.

Sarah has a diminished capacity and does not communicate very well, according to police. She expressed a desire to visit Boulder to participate in the Boulder Boulder event, but Sarah’s caregiver does not believe she could have made it to Boulder.

Colorado Search and Rescue Dogs are being called out to assist in the search.

Sarah is described as a white woman, standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call your local law enforcement or the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555.