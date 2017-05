COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Are you a customer service professional looking for a job?

STARTEK Colorado Springs is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, May 30 at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is seeking experienced customer service reps for full-time and part-time nights and weekends.

Candidates need a high school diploma or equivalent.

>> Click here for more information or to register for the event.