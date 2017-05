COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a carjacking Monday.

Police say the incident happened around noon in the area of Airport and Academy.

According to authorities, the suspect got in a white truck, backed into a police cruiser and fled. Police say he hit an officer while fleeing the scene; the officer was not injured.

The suspect then drove west on Airport, leading authorities on a pursuit. He ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle accident, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect’s truck was inoperable due to the accident, so he got out of the car carrying a long gun and carjacked a white Acura, forcing the driver outside.

He fled west and was not immediately found, police say.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

The car taken in the carjacking was a white 2008 Acura with license plate 781 KEC.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call police immediately.