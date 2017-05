COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two robbery suspects in connection with a home invasion off N. Cascade Avenue Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block of N. Cascade Avenue near Winters Drive.

Police say the occupants of the home were approached by two men armed with a gun.

The suspects demanded money, forced their way inside the home and assaulted one of the occupants, according to police.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area on foot, but a witness reported seeing them leave the area in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.