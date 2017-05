COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s what you can expect in the upcoming days.

Drivers, start your engines! The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is finally upon us. Sunday marks the 101st running of the Indy 500. Thousands of fans will pack into the Indianapolis Speedway, where celebrations will include performances from musical guests Keith Urban and Dustin Lynch. The race starts at noon.

On Monday, it’s Memorial Day! The public holiday commemorates those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Known as the unofficial start of summer, many people will celebrate the day by visiting memorials, holding family gatherings and attending parades across the country. Reminder: all Colorado Springs government offices and agencies will be closed.

What better way to end the week than taking advantage of National Doughnut Day? On Friday, Dunkin Donuts and Krispy Kreme will offer free doughnuts to customers. Created by The Salvation Army in 1938, the holiday pays homage to those who served the tasty treats to soldiers during World War I.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Falls Historic Site just west of Manitou Springs will reopen to the public. It will be open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of August. This year, nearly $425,000 in grants have been secured for repairs and enhancements. In October, crews will begin doing tail maintenance, improving parking and adding a trail bridge across Fountain Creek.

Also on Saturday, the 4th Infantry Division Museum will host the fourth annual Living History Day to commemorate World War II D-Day. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kit Carson Memorial Park, outside Gate 1. There will be World War II re-enactors and squad demonstrations, historical vehicle displays, equipment displays, military working dog demonstrations and hay rides. The event is free and open to the public.