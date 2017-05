Colorado Springs, Colo. — After being a combat medic in the Army on an 8 year enlistment, John Franks realized that post-traumatic stress disorder was becoming part of his life.

He stepped away from the Army, and started a new mission… Teaching old dogs new tricks, to help out his fellow veterans.

“We’ve got more vets needing help than we have resources,” said founder John Franks. “Without this kind of thing, this work can’t continue.”

Franks founded the non-profit Heroes Pack Academy two and a half years ago, after he had a dog Sam, who changed his whole world

“Without him, my life would have been a lot different, Frank said.”

They train house dogs as well as dogs from shelters that are about to be euthanized, to become service animals.

Normally, a veteran would have to wait 2 to 10 years and pay over $20,000 for a service dog. Thanks to Frank, these heroes can now get them for free.

“The opportunity to, you know, impact someone who’s hurting and you recognize the pain, and you can help them, then that’s worth it,” said Frank when commenting on paying for all training with his Army pension.

Through Heroes Pack, Frank is bringing to light the reality of depression, suicide, PTSD and all military-related mental illnesses.