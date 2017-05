BLACK FOREST, Colo. — World class musical talent have traveled to Colorado to perform right here in the Pikes Peak region alongside local and regional performers.

It’s happening all weekend long at the 9th annual Meadowgrass Music Festival taking place at the La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest off Shoup Road.

The festival features 21 bands over three days, offering a combination of local and regional bands from both coasts.

You’ll hear a diverse music mix of blues, country rock, bluegrass and much more.

Meadgowgrass Music Festival started with about 750 attendees. Organizers say ever year it gets bigger and better.

“I think what people in Black Forest enjoy about it most is they don’t have to go anywhere to go see some great entertainment,” said stage coordinator Michael Seraphin. “We’re just outside of Colorado Springs so that’s our main market. People come here from all over Colorado. We have a lot of Denver folks that come down and even people that have been coming from even as far as Indiana or wherever, they like to come to Colorado anyway so this just is an added bonus to go to a festival.”

You can still catch the tail-end of the three-day tune-filled festival.

Bands hit the main stage Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and don’t stop until 10:30 p.m.