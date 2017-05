OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Through Memorial Day, the 42nd annual event dedicated to the first capital of the Colorado territory is happening in Old Colorado City.

The historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th Streets comes alive for Territory Days with live music, food, fun and entertainment.

Territory Days has grown from a small neighborhood craft fair into a three-day street festival.

As many as 150,000 guests come to OCC to enjoy this event every Memorial Day weekend.

If you haven’t gone yet, don’t worry! The event is still going on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.